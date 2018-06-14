MATTER OF STATS: Keelty's field goal in low-scoring round

MATTER of Stats looks at the numbers from the Bundaberg Rugby League each week: try and point scorers, attacking and defensive milestones, and other random stats.

This week, the focus is on the one-pointer, the low-scoring round which included the first draw of the season, and how the former leading point-scorer watched as a rival took top spot.

Ben Keelty was the man on the spot, kicking the winning point for Hervey Bay Seagulls' 17-16 come-from-behind win against Maryborough Brothers at Childers Showground.

It was the Seagulls' first win since August 5, 2017 - 309 days ago - when they sealed the Bundaberg Rugby Legaue minor premiership with a 38-24 win against Waves Tigers.

It was also the first field goal of the 2018 season.

The last field goal was kicked by Wests Panther Joshua Johnson on April 8, 2017 - 428 days ago - when the Panthers earned a tough 29-28 win, which also came against the Tigers.

For Maryborough Brothers, it was a tough loss to take after it romped to a 16-0 lead by the 31st minute.

Brothers was on its way to its best attacking return of the year, but instead claimed the unwanted title of the BRL's least productive side in attack, scoring 124 points at 13.7 points per game.

The team that handed it to them? Hervey Bay, by one point (125 points at 13.89 points per game).

Also at Childers Showground, two Wallaroos centres scored two tries each to down Isis Devils 32-10.

Shaun Collins and Brandon Law both crossed the tryline twice in a win that handed the Maryborough club second spot on the ladder.

Both men have scored the same amount of points this season, 32. Collins has eight tries, while Law has three tries and 10 goals.

For the Devils, it was their least productive outing of the season to date.

The 10 points they scored was their lowest since their sixth-round 16-12 loss to Easts Magpies, but the Devils have still maintained a rate of 28 points per game (252 points, third in the BRL).

For Wallaroos, it was the sixth time they have scored more than 30 points in a game this year.

The first draw of the season came at Bundaberg's Salter Oval, when a last-minute James Prichard goal salvaged a point for Wests Panthers.

The Panthers drew Waves Tigers 20-all, as the Tigers paid for poor goalkicking and the Panthers were rewarded for Prichard's sharpshooting.

Prichard kicked four goals in the game to improve his season tally to 74 points, which has come from four tries and 29 goals, and move to the top of the point-scoring table.

On the other side of the field, Tigers halfback and former leader Clinton Horne kicked two goals to improve his season tally to 72 points (four tries, 28 goals).

Past Brothers' tight 12-10 win against Easts Magpies stands as the lowest-scoring game of the season to date, with only 22 points scored.

The previous low was in the second round, when Maryborough Brothers beat Hervey Bay 16-10 (26 points).

Still, Past Brothers boast a scoring rate of 26.2 points per game, and are holding onto fifth spot on the ladder (and the last spot in the finals) - four points clear of Easts.

Given the results, it is not surprise to learn it was the lowest-scoring round of the season.

Only 137 points were scored (34.25 per game), lowering the 166-point mark set in the opening round.