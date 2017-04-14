28°
Sport

MATTER OF STATS: Points on par, three clubs lead the pack

Matthew McInerney
| 14th Apr 2017 11:35 AM
LEADING TRYSCORER: Past Brothers' Quentin Olive is currently the BRL's leading tryscorer after two games.
LEADING TRYSCORER: Past Brothers' Quentin Olive is currently the BRL's leading tryscorer after two games. Paul Donaldson BUN080417BRL6

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MATTER of Stats has returned for another season of Bundaberg Rugby League.

The weekly column looks at the numbers that make up the BRL after each week: try and point scorers, attacking and defensive milestones, and other random stats.

More points have been scored in the first two weeks of the 2017 BRL A-grade competition than there was in the same period last year but there is a near-identical number of points per game.

The eight sides have combined for a total of 387 points in the eight games so far, up from last season's 291 points.

 

Rugby League - Seagulls V. Brothers. Anaru Nathan (Brothers).
Rugby League - Seagulls V. Brothers. Anaru Nathan (Brothers). Alistair Brightman

Maryborough Brothers' introduction to A-grade means there is one more game per week than there was in 2016, when an average of 48.5 points per game were scored.

This season's average is slightly lower, coming in at 48.375 points per game.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Hervey Bay Seagulls flyer Billy Stefaniuk flew across the white stripe on five occasions to lead his team to a 54-0 win over Maryborough Brothers in the second round.

It is the first time a player has scored five tries in a game since barnstorming centre Sekope Tua did so for The Waves in their 76-10 win over Isis Devils on May 8 last year.

Former Wests flyer-turned Waves winger Trent Seeds performed a similar feat against Wallaroos in 2014.

 

Rugby League - Seagulls V. Brothers. Billy Stefaniuk(Seagulls).
Rugby League - Seagulls V. Brothers. Billy Stefaniuk(Seagulls). Alistair Brightman

Speaking of the Seagulls, they and Wallaroos are leading the pack in terms of the number of different tryscorers.

Both sides have had seven different players score tries, while five other clubs have had six different tryscorers. Maryborough Brothers have had two in what is their first season in the top grade.

 

WEAVING THROUGH: William Nagas finds a gap for Past Brothers in the BRL game at Salter Oval in Bundaberg.
WEAVING THROUGH: William Nagas finds a gap for Past Brothers in the BRL game at Salter Oval in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN080417BRL5

Past Brothers have led the way in terms of attack with 15 tries in their two games so far.

Hervey Bay Seagulls and Isis Devils are the next best clubs with 13 apiece.

Combined, they have scored 41 tries - 56.9% of the 72 tries scored so far this season.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  bundaberg rugby league fcsport matter of stats rugby league stats

Bay family's items go missing for months, found in Adelaide

Bay family's items go missing for months, found in Adelaide

Theresa Patterson and her son Randal moved to Hervey Bay in January but it was only this week that their belongings finally arrived from interstate.

PUB CRAWL: Biggest costume party in Queensland coming

The annual costume party is coming soon.

The annual Pub Crawl is almost upon us.

WARNING: Centrelink flags payment changes over Easter

REDUCED STAFF: Ipswich Centrelink and Medicare customers told to 'come back next week'.

What you need to know

M'boro police to target fatal five this long weekend

M'boro officers will be out on major roads in the division.

Local Partners

Strassman brings puppets and comedy to Fraser Coast

DAVID Strassman has lifted ventriloquism into the 21st century, acquiring a multitude of fans and critical acclaim along the way.

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

STOP SPEEDING: While you might not get double demerits on the Easter holidays in Queensland, it's not worth speeding.

Latest on double demerit points rule, it's not what you might expect

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

Easter church services on the Fraser Coast

Church services are being held around the region this long weekend.

We have a list of 10 church services in the region.

What's on: Plenty of family fun on Coast for long weekend

Fraser Coast Chronicle

From fishing competitions to fairs and parties, there is lots on.

Erin Molan fires back about her $100k engagement ring

ERIN Molan has opened up about her head-turning engagement ring after her jeweller confirmed the sparkler’s rough estimation as in the $100,000 range.

Kidman is red hot, once again

Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies.

Cannes roles out the red carpet for Nicole Kidman.

Sunrise’s big win against Today

Sunrise has scored a huge win over Today.

THE breakfast TV wars will see Sunrise broadcast from the Logies.

Inside Heath Ledger's final manic days and sleepless nights

I Am Heath Ledger goes inside the manic days and sleepless nights of Heath Ledger’s life.

What was really going on with Heath Ledger?

Vintage Trouble: Best dressed frontman demands attention

Vintage Trouble perform at Bluesfest 2017 at the Mojo Tent at Byron Bay.

The band is performing again tomorrow at Crossroads

‘Yep, I did that’: Survivor villain’s frank apology

Survivor host Jeff Probst had a big tribal council on his hands this week.

Survivor contestant says he deserves the backlash for ugly incident.

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

WILL NOT LAST - GREAT LOCATION

7 West Street, Torquay 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms Garden Shed 607m2 block Central location Loads of Potential BOOK AN INSPECTION TODAY

ROOM TO MOVE!

15 Milo Street, Wondunna 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

Superb Quality Designed Home, Perfect For Spacious Family Living. The home features 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms + Study. The generously sized main features ensuite and...

ONE OF OUR BEST BUYS IN TOWN!

10 Gibbs Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

4 bedrooms New Kitchen Large entertainment area Large workshop 2 carports Low maintenance gardens and pond This beautiful 4 bedroom brick home has street appeal...

IMPRESSIVE VILLA SO CLOSE TO THE BEACH

33/33 Elizabeth Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

Great opportunity to own this impressive Villa situated in the La-Grange Resort. Being offered fully furnished in a resort showing strong returns, this purchase...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE

49 Mathiesen Road, Booral 4655

House 3 1 Submit an Offer

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE Tranquil Bush Retreat Fully Renovated QLD'er 2,225m2 (approx.) Ideal for 1st home buyers Call today to inspect

Look at this Split Level Home

11 Island Outlook, River Heads 4655

House 3 1 2 Offers from...

3 Bedrooms Cathedral ceilings Large entertaining area Single garage Carport Separate small shed with toilet 817 m2 Block Short distance to boat ramp Phone for...

Rare Find,Suburban Gem!!!

32 Banksia Park Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms,2 Bath,2 car garage Open plan living Huge entertainment area In-ground Salt water pool This beautiful home is in a very sought after part of Hervey...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

1 Red Gum Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $350,000

DON'T DELAY CALL TODAY! This well positioned quality home is without a doubt in one of the most sort after and convenient locations within the Hervey Bay area.

PRICED TO SELL

2/12 Richard Charles Drive, Kawungan 4655

Unit 3 2 2 $325,000

3x Bedrooms Main with en-suite and Walk in robe Study nook Open plan living Stone bench-tops Double lock up garage Book and inspection today.

Central to Everything!

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite, aircon and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!