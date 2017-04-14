MATTER OF STATS: Points on par, three clubs lead the pack

LEADING TRYSCORER: Past Brothers' Quentin Olive is currently the BRL's leading tryscorer after two games.

MATTER of Stats has returned for another season of Bundaberg Rugby League.

The weekly column looks at the numbers that make up the BRL after each week: try and point scorers, attacking and defensive milestones, and other random stats.

More points have been scored in the first two weeks of the 2017 BRL A-grade competition than there was in the same period last year but there is a near-identical number of points per game.

The eight sides have combined for a total of 387 points in the eight games so far, up from last season's 291 points.

Rugby League - Seagulls V. Brothers. Anaru Nathan (Brothers). Alistair Brightman

Maryborough Brothers' introduction to A-grade means there is one more game per week than there was in 2016, when an average of 48.5 points per game were scored.

This season's average is slightly lower, coming in at 48.375 points per game.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Hervey Bay Seagulls flyer Billy Stefaniuk flew across the white stripe on five occasions to lead his team to a 54-0 win over Maryborough Brothers in the second round.

It is the first time a player has scored five tries in a game since barnstorming centre Sekope Tua did so for The Waves in their 76-10 win over Isis Devils on May 8 last year.

Former Wests flyer-turned Waves winger Trent Seeds performed a similar feat against Wallaroos in 2014.

Rugby League - Seagulls V. Brothers. Billy Stefaniuk(Seagulls). Alistair Brightman

Speaking of the Seagulls, they and Wallaroos are leading the pack in terms of the number of different tryscorers.

Both sides have had seven different players score tries, while five other clubs have had six different tryscorers. Maryborough Brothers have had two in what is their first season in the top grade.

WEAVING THROUGH: William Nagas finds a gap for Past Brothers in the BRL game at Salter Oval in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN080417BRL5

Past Brothers have led the way in terms of attack with 15 tries in their two games so far.

Hervey Bay Seagulls and Isis Devils are the next best clubs with 13 apiece.

Combined, they have scored 41 tries - 56.9% of the 72 tries scored so far this season.