Matthew Perry engaged to 29-year-old

Friends actor Matthew Perry has proposed to his 29-year-old girlfriend, Molly Hurwitz.

The 51-year-old sitcom star has gushed about his partner to People magazine, calling her the "greatest woman on the face of the planet."

"I decided to get engaged," he told the publication. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

Hurwitz, a literary manager, revealed that the couple were official on Valentine's Day, by sharing a photo on social media.

"Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favourite," she wrote to her boyfriend to celebrate the holiday.

The pair's relationship became public knowledge prior to that when they were spotted being affectionate together while outside a restaurant in West Hollywood last November.

Interestingly, the couple seemed to have called it quits in May this year, after sources reported that they had separated. An insider claimed at the time, "It happened very recently. It was very amicable, but they have both decided to go their separate ways."

It is unknown when the couple reunited, or if they even broke up at all … but Perry is extremely in love with his new fiance.

Molly Hurwitz, Perry's 29-year-old fiance.

Another source claimed that his friends wanted him find the one.

"His inner circle have wanted to see him settle down for a long time, especially Courteney Cox, and they hope him and Molly go the distance.

"Molly prefers nights in his private cinema watching films and eating home-cooked meals than going out."

It will be Perry's first marriage, however he has had many high profile romances.

Perry briefly dated Baywatch star Yasmine Bleeth in 1995 and later moved on to Oscar winner Julia Roberts from 1995 to 1996.

In November last year, it was reported that Perry has "always been in love" with his Friends co-star Courteney Cox.

He's had a decades-long infatuation with his on-screen wife ever since the pair first appeared in the '90s smash hit show, it's claimed.

And it was reported that Perry "can't get over" that he wasn't with his former TV lover in real life, a confidential source told Us Weekly.

The insider claimed Perry - who played wisecracking Chandler opposite highly-strung Monica, performed by Cox - was still devoted to her.

They said: "Matthew's always been in love with her.

"Matthew has never fully been able to get over her."

If those claims were true, it seems like Perry has definitely moved on now!

