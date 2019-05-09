Tearful Tottenham boss’ emotional rollercoaster

Mauricio Pochettino broke down in tears after Spurs pulled off the impossible comeback..

Hat-trick hero Lucas Moura scored a dramatic 96th-minute winner to send Poch's team into the Champions League final.

And the emotions of the moment got the better of the boss as the waterworks came.

Poch ran on to the pitch when Moura found the bottom corner of Andre Onana's net to book Spurs' trip to Madrid on June 2.

Mauricio Pochettino wore his heart on his sleeve

He almost lost his watch as he collapsed on his knees on the field and then the full-time whistle put a full stop at the end of the greatest semi-final story in European Cup history.

The Argentine embraced a couple of his coaches but could not hold back the tears as the magnitude of the achievement began to hit home.

Pochettino led his players and backroom staff, roaring in celebration in front of the travelling supporters.

But the tears were back just moments later as he tried to collect his thoughts in the middle of the Johan Cruyff ArenA pitch.

Broadcasters BT Sport had spoken to Christian Eriksen, Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld.

But as they called Poch over for a chat, he was still breaking down and was guided to the privacy of the changing rooms.

Meanwhile, while Poch was drenched in tears, Spurs fans back home in North London were drenched in beer.

Supporters watching the drama unfold at The Bricklayers in Tottenham went understandably crazy as they completed a turnaround not seen for, er, 24 hours.

Poch was then able to compose himself to conduct an interview - but even then his voice threatened to give way midway through.

He just about said: "It's still difficult to talk, the emotion was amazing. Thank you football, thank you these guys, my players. They are heroes. I told you last year I am telling everyone that they have players who are heroes and they showed today big balls and the second half was amazing.

"Without football you cannot live. I am so emotional. Thank you fans and people who believed for this amazing moment. It is difficult to describe with words.

"We were talking before in the meeting that when you work and when you feel the love its not a stress it's a passion and the performance we showed was the passion to love this sport that is football."

The Tottenham boss collapsed after the final whistle

"It was tough for us emotionally and for Ajax it was difficult, too. To compete at this level it is a magical competition this can happen. Of course I am so grateful to be a coach and be in football living this type of moment.

"All are heroes but Lucas Moura is a super hero. They all deserve it. From the first to the last in this club, with all the tough moments that we have had in the five years since I arrived, to have a chance to play in the final is amazing.

"I want to remember my family, it's for them too. Thank you and we need to be ready for Sunday and then to prepare for the final in Madrid."

After fulfilling his media duties, Pochettino went back out to the pitch to applaud the Spurs fans who had gone nowhere and led a thunderclap.

The rest of the squad and staff - including a running Harry Kane - then joined them for more photos and jubilant celebrations.

BT Sport presenter Gary Lineker - who went mental in the studio with Rio Ferdinand for the second time in a week - tweeted his utter bewilderment at the scenes.

He wrote: "There. Is Nothing. Like. Football."

Quite right, Gary, quite right...

