May junior sports person Harry King crowned by the Mayor

Fraser Coast Sports Person of the Month - (L) Hervey Bay RSL community engagement officer Sarah Bailey-Wilkinson, Harry King and Mayor George Seymour. Cody Fox

SPORTS AWARDS: Harry King was crowned the Fraser Coast May junior sports person of the month.

Mayor George Seymour and Hervey Bay RSL community engagement officer, Sarah Bailey-Wilkinson presented Harry with his award on Wednesday.

On the 4th-6th May, Harry competed at the Australian Schools Triathlon titles held in Kawana.

Harry was crowned as national champion after winning the intermediate title.

Prior to these Australian championships, Harry came third at the Queensland School Triathlon championships held here in Hervey Bay in March this year.

Harry was thankful to be acknowledged for competing in a sport he loves.

"It is great to be recognised by my local community,” he said.

"I am looking forward to moving up to the senior ranks next year.”

"I want to thank coach Lars Olsen for always supporting me.”

Harry has accepted a position in the Triathlon High Performance team at Bond University.

His family will relocate with him to the Gold Coast.

"It is an exciting opportunity to pursue my dreams,” Harry said.

"Mum and Dad are moving down as well and I can't thank them enough.”

Mayor George Seymour congratulated King on the award.

"It is a great achievement and it is wonderful to congratulate people who do amazing things in our community,” he said.

Harry received a certificate and gift vouchers to the Hervey Bay RSL as part of his monthly award.

He also goes directly into the final of the Fraser Coast Junior Sportsperson of the Year Award at the Fraser Coast Sports Awards, to be held later this year.

For information on how to nominate for Sportsperson of the Month please go to the Fraser Coast Regional Council web- site at frasercoast.qld.gov.au.