Mayor apologises: 'I accept the tribunal's determination'

FOR THE third time in less than four months, Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft fronted the council chambers for another apology for misconduct.

But his speech at Wednesday's meeting marked a different approach from his previous apologies, reading from a prepared statement for about thirty seconds.

"The Remuneration and Discipline Tribunal has recently determined I had disclosed confidential information concerning the former CEO's contract of employment, to persons who are not engaged in a professional capacity and has ordered me to make an apology to council,” Cr Loft read.

"I accept the tribunal's determination that my actions were not in accordance with the Local Government Act and hereby unreservedly apologise to council.”

During his last apology on August 16, Cr Loft made an impassioned speech vowing to speak up against potential conflicts of interest.

He took aim at the complaints process within the council, saying it "lacked honesty, transparency and integrity.”

Cr Loft made the apology for three instances of inappropriate conduct within a year.

His first apology was made in July for issuing directions to a Fraser Coast Tourism and Events staffer.

Earlier this month, Minister for Local Government Mark Furner directed Cr Loft to take "remedial action” or risk facing the sack.