Mayor calls for anti-bullying task force

Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor, Chris Loft.
Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor, Chris Loft. Valerie Horton
Blake Antrobus
by

FRASER Coast mayor Chris Loft has called for a local task force of experts, politicians and community groups to tackle bullying in the region.

It follows Cr Loft asking the region's politicians to join with him in calling for a national anti-bullying summit to be held on the Fraser Coast on January 24.

He said they "urgently needed to tackle bullying and other pathological behaviours that ruin people's lives."

"Fraser Coast is a family-friendly region and toxic behaviour is not acceptable at any level, from school yards and homes to the corporate world," Cr Loft said.

"I'm proud to say this Council has already taken the initiative to seek accreditation of Fraser Coast Libraries from the eSmart Foundation, a partnership formed in 2012 between the Alannah & Madeline Foundation and Telstra Foundation."

As part of the task force, Cr Loft called for the federal and state members in Wide Bay, Hinkler, Hervey Bay and Maryborough to support him.

Topics:  anti-bullying chris loft fccouncil fraser coast regional council

