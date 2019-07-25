Mayor calls for paid parking in M'boro to be scrapped

Mayor George Seymour has called for an end to the paid parking meter in the Maryborough CBD and has asked for it to be replaced with timed parking.

FRASER Coast mayor George Seymour has called on the council to remove the region's last paid parking meter from the Maryborough CBD.

In a lengthy motion at Wednesday's council meeting, Cr Seymour said the Bazaar St parking meter should be removed to ensure free, timed parking could be provided for travellers in the Heritage City's CBD.

Outside of the Hervey Bay Airport, which will retain its paid parking system, the Maryborough thoroughfare is the only place in the Fraser Coast where parkers are required to pay for their stay.

A report into removing the meter will be presented to a council meeting later this year.

Cr Seymour said regulated parking would likely apply if the meter was removed.

"It costs us an enormous amount of money to run the airport and the users should pay something towards that through the paid parking,” Cr Seymour said.

"But... the Bazaar St paid parking doesn't make any sense to me.”

Cr Seymour said he still wanted CBD parking to be regulated to ensure traffic would continue to cycle in the CBD and to stop people from parking outside of businesses all day long.

In 2016, councillors voted to make parking spaces at Hervey Bay's St Stephen's Hospital and on the corner of Charles and Main Sts free.