MAYOR: Ceremonies that mark big moments in our lives

IN THE past week I have been to two services in the magnificent St Paul’s Anglican Church in Maryborough; for a funeral and a wedding.

I have also previously been to a baptism in this historic church.

In our lives there are these ceremonies which demarcate milestones, developments and turning points, and I think it adds to the sense of occasion that they should be in a building that arose from the ground with a guiding spirit of compassion, love and service — throughout our lives there can be no better rule to guide us than the golden rule — do unto others as you would have them do to you.

I have thought about this as I have attended numerous school awards nights over the past two weeks.

The year 12 students who are rapidly coming to the end of their schooling are about to enter into new and exciting periods of their lives.

Opportunities will now be open to them and they can make choices about where they want to be in the decades to come.

It is clear that the graduating students are at a turning point in their young lives; they will be making choices now which will guide the direction their journeys take in the decades to come.

They seem to be at a very unique and special point with graduation ceremonies.

Every dawn brings another opportunity to rechart our course and a chance to turn it all around.

There has never been a better time to be alive and a time when there were more opportunities to live full, rich and vibrant lives.

It is never too late and you are never too old.