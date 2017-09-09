Mayor 'committed to serving community until election'

AFTER Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft was told he could be sacked from the council in a letter from Local Government Minister Mark Furner, he took to Facebook to respond.



The mayor was given the letter on Wednesday, which outlined a series of requirements and directions after Cr Loft was found guilty on September 1 of misconduct for improperly disclosing confidential information to third parties.



It was the sixth time the mayor has been disciplined over his conduct and he was warned by Mr Furner that "any repeat of such conduct will not be tolerated".



In a Thursday evening post on the mayor's Facebook page he said he would be releasing a statement in response to the letter and telling his supporters, "I will not be bullied for standing up for what's right".



The post was deleted hours later.



In a new Facebook post on Friday morning the mayor acknowledged his methods might be "unorthodox" and sometimes put him "at odds with rules and regulations".



But he said his motivation has always been to make the council and community the best in Queensland.



"I have taken on board the Minister's recommendations and remain committed to serving this great community of ours until the next election," Cr Loft said.



"I look forward to discussing this matter in person with the minister next week when the Labor government come to visit."



It has been an explosive week in council, on Tuesday corporate detective and managing director of Echelon Investigations Pty Ltd, Dennis Walker, made claims that he had been hired by Mr Loft to pursue former council CEO Lisa Desmond. The Gold Coast based PI said he initially met with Cr Loft, a friend of the mayor's and councillor Denis Chapman in person "on or about May 12, 2016" at the Hervey Bay council chambers in Torquay after an introduction from a local businessman.



When asked if he had ever met a private investigator named Dennis Walker with his friend and a fellow councillor, Cr Loft said "I've met a person in the company of those guys". Cr Loft hit back at the allegations and said, "I have never engaged a private investigator, read my lips."



Cr Chapman decided to give "no comment" when asked about the meeting.



It was after this initial meeting with the mayor and Cr Chapman that the private investigator alleges he was instructed by Cr Loft to only contact him through his personal mobile number and personal email address.



The Gold Coast private investigator alleges he met with the mayor on several occasions over three months between May and August 2016 when he was in the region conducting his investigation.



"Mayor Loft agreed that my company and I could certainly be of immense assistance to him and the council generally in his quest to see that CEO Lisa Desmond was dismissed from her position," Mr Walker said.



"He expressed his frustration that he was virtually hamstrung in his role as mayor."



"We discussed openly the problems detailed to me by the mayor and Denis Chapman, and I offered some advice as to how my company could be of value to council in their plight."



Mr Walker claims during one of the meetings with the mayor he was shown a copy of the former CEO's contract.



The allegation came just days before Mr Furner reprimanded Cr Loft for disclosing confidential council information to third parties. In the letter to the mayor, Mr Furner said any repeat of misconduct would not be tolerated.

