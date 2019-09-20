Menu
CORRIDOR CONGESTION: Sunshine Coast Council has opposed State Government’s proposal to build a new arterial road to supplement Bruce Highway. Photo: John McCutcheon.
Mayor condemns ‘devastating’ new highway plan

Felicity Ripper
20th Sep 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:40 AM
SUNSHINE Coast Council will lobby the State Government to end plans to build another arterial road linking the Coast to north Brisbane.

Cr Rick Baberowski had all of his fellow councillors onside when he told Thursday's meeting an additional road to the east of the Bruce Highway would be a "tremendous threat" to the Coast lifestyle.

They voted in favour of CEO Michael Whittaker writing to the Department of Transport and Main Roads opposing any major road to supplement the existing Bruce Highway, Steve Irwin Way and North Coast Rail Line combination.

The department is undertaking a long-term study looking to provide additional capacity for transport needs.

"I think our collective message… is we already have three corridors, fix them first," Cr Baberowski said.

"If they threaten the viability of the forestry it literally makes me shiver because basically development will be unstoppable.

"You can imagine if you're going to do a fourth corridor, which you don't have the funds to do the upgrades to the existing ones, you're going to have to fund that by tolls and development."

A new road corridor was proposed to connect the Coast's southern boundary to Bells Creek Rd, cutting through the inter-urban break between Caboolture and Caloundra.

The exercise was included in the Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program 2019-20 to 2022-23 with an expected total planning cost of $650,000.

Cr Steve Robinson said building into the inter-urban break would "completely devastate the lifestyle" of Coast residents.

"From Moreton Bay right through to the Sunshine Coast would be a massive development front," Cr Robinson said.

Mayor Mark Jamieson said he "condemned" the proposal and had made it clear to Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey the Coast wasn't in support.

"There needs to be a lot stronger focus on the existing transport corridors that can be maximised to the benefit of our community but, not only our community, obviously the Moreton Bay community and communities to our north," Cr Jamieson said.

Councillors voted unanimously to oppose an additional corridor.

