SHOCKED: Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour has never heard of a shark attack in the region during his years here. Photo: Cody Fox
Mayor devastated by ‘unheard of’ shark attack

Christian Berechree
4th Jul 2020 6:11 PM
FRASER COAST mayor George Seymour says the loss of any life in the region was a tragedy but a shark attack was especially shocking.

Cr Seymour spoke to the Chronicle shortly after it was announced a scuba diver had died after a shark attack off Indian Head, Fraser Island.

"This a tremendously sad day for our community," Cr Seymour said.

"Our deepest condolences go to this man's family and friends."

The diver was attacked just after 2pm and died after paramedics performed CPR for more than an hour.

Cr Seymour said it was a tragedy and like nothing he had seen or heard of in his time on the Fraser Coast.

"In my time here, there hasn't been a fatality or even an attack," he said.

Cr Seymour, who has been on the council since 2012, said his only awareness of shark attacks in the region was the now defunct Shark Show, which ran for years in Urangan.

He said the show, hosted by local identity Vic Hislop, spoke of past shark attacks but there had not been one in recent memory.

