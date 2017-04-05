Mayor, disaster management chair in Cairns during Debbie

FRASER Coast councillor Stuart Taylor has been congratulated for his work as acting chairman of the Local Disaster Management Group during last week's wild weather.

Cr Taylor resigned from the role of deputy chair for the disaster management group in October last year following a dispute during a mayoral minute, but stepped up to lead the group because the current LDMG chair Rolf Light and Mayor Chris Loft were at a conference in Cairns.

At a de-briefing of how the group handled ex-tropical cyclone Debbie's visit to the Fraser Coast, Cr Light started the meeting by thanking and congratulating Cr Taylor on his efforts.

"I would like to personally thank Cr Taylor for stepping in as acting chair and Darren [Everard] who stepped up as acting deputy chair," Cr Light said.

Cr Light also apologised for his and the mayor's absence during the weather event.

During the meeting, the hard work of the emergency services, including police, fire fighters and SES, was acknowledged.

Flash flooding around the lower parts of Maryborough's CBD and main roads was noted as one of the bigger concerns, and Cr Taylor recommended the SES and council aim to communicate better in the next weather event to coordinate sandbags for those who needed it.

Cr Light brought up the four-day telecommunications blackout that occurred in Burrum Heads from early Thursday morning until Sunday afternoon, and said the group would aim to include a Telstra representative in the management group.