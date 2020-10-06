Menu
Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour.
News

Mayor flags Fraser Coast’s Federal Budget wishlist

Jessica Cook
6th Oct 2020 4:15 PM
HOURS out from the budget, Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour is hopeful funding for the Fraser Coast’s USC campus will feature.

This comes after USC announced dozens of job cuts and a reduction on course offerings on the regional campus earlier this year.

Face-to-face offerings at the Fraser Coast campus have been reduced to nursing, primary education, and PhD programs.

Cr Seymour said he also wanted increased funding for health and aged care as well as a plan for apprenticeships and traineeships that worked for local businesses and organisations.

Keep up with how the Fraser Coast on the Chronicle website tonight and in coming days.

Tell us what you what you think of the budget by emailing Jessica.cook@news.com.au.

