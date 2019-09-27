MAYOR'S WELCOME: Joeys jump into town

WELCOME: On behalf of the Fraser Coast community I extend a very warm welcome to everyone participating in and attending the Joeys Mini World Cup football tournament.

The Fraser Coast is no stranger to football tournaments and recently hosted a game between the Brisbane Roar and a Wide Bay Select team.

We wish all the teams the very best and hope that visitors and participants can take time out from the tournament to experience a little of what our region has to offer - take a walk on the landmark Urangan Pier; have a once-in-a-lifetime experience with whales; explore the historic precincts of Maryborough or simply say G'day to a local.

We hope that you take away many happy memories.

Of course events like these don't just happen. We thank all of the staff, parents, volunteers and sponsors who have worked tirelessly to make this happen.

As you catch up with old friends and make new friends, please enjoy the Fraser Coast.

George Seymour

Fraser Coast Mayor