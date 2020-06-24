Mayor goes alone on sewerage

AT THE time of Federation, Maryborough already had electricity and the telephone, but what it didn't have was sewerage.

It wasn't until 1933 when William (Billy) Demaine was elected as mayor that sanitation became a major issue. It was at the time of the Great Depression and jobs were difficult to find.

It seemed a big ask that residents should have increased council rates imposed upon them, but Demaine was adamant the cost was justified.

At that time, the Commonwealth Loan Council floated an internal loan of 670,000 pounds across Queensland.

A Sewerage Loan Referendum was held on Saturday, July 28, 1934. About 800 electors did not vote and Demaine's proposal was defeated 2008 to 1519 (30 votes were informal).

Maryborough became the first local authority to turn down a 50-50 loan from the government.

Demaine refused to accept the will of the city, recognising the city could only benefit by his accepting the loan despite the community's decision.

Demaine, as mayor, made the decision alone, had all the work done by day labour and added the repayments to the rates.

His desire to see the workers employed and his understandings of the benefits of sewerage in a subtropical area were deciding factors in his decision to go against the referendum.

The result was that Maryborough was one of the earliest cities in Queensland to be sewered.

-First published in the M'boro Heritage Herald, February 21, 2001. Information from the M'boro, Wide Bay and Burnett Historical Society.