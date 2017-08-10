25°
News

Mayor Loft accuses State Govt, ministers of 'vilifying' him

Blake Antrobus
| 10th Aug 2017 2:26 PM
Fraser Coast Regional Council - Mayor Chris Loft..
Fraser Coast Regional Council - Mayor Chris Loft.. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FRASER Coast mayor Chris Loft has accused the State Government of 'vilifying' him as ongoing political turmoil continues to rock the Fraser Coast council.

ABC Radio reported Cr Loft said the Department of Local Government was leaking information about formal complaints made against him and attempting to undermine council.

"Fairness and the complaints procedure are not two words that should be linked together," Cr Loft told ABC Radio.

It follows revelations Cr Loft will be ordered to apologise at the next open council meeting after a review panel upheld a misconduct complaint.

The mayor also accused Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders and Minister for Local Government Mark Furner of vilifying him.

Mr Saunders called the comments "disgraceful and outrageous".

A leaked email dated May 23, tabled by Cairns MP Rob Pyne on Wednesday, revealed a number of management concerns within the Fraser Coast Regional Council highlighted by then acting CEO Ray Burton.

Some of the claims include allegations of ratepayer money being stashed in different reserve accounts and incorrect additions to the operating expenses.

The email also highlighted concerns regarding the councillor complaints register, where "no public register was in place or posted to the council website as required under the Act."

"Complainants were not advised of actions taken on their complaints as required under the Act," the email reads.

Fraser Coast Reigonal Council CEO Ken Diehm said the Mayor's comments "are his personal comments and do not reflect the views of the administration of the Council."

"The administration of the Council enjoys a positive relationship with all of our local members and I see no reason why this won't continue."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  chris loft fccouncil fraser coast

Three-vehicle crash stops traffic on major road

Three-vehicle crash stops traffic on major road

A three-vehicle crash could cause havoc on Hervey Bay roads. It happened just before 3pm.

Man in court for possessing restricted poison on Fraser Is

Hervey Bay courthouse. Photo Tracey Joynson / Fraser Coast Chronicle

A man has faced court over possessing a restricted poison.

Paramedics at scene of two-car crash in Hervey Bay

Ambulance generic

A man is being assessed by an ambulance crew.

Shouting from the rooftops for 85 years

John Williams and Greig Bolderrow in the new and current 4MB, now Triple M, studio at corner Bazaar and Ellena Sts, Maryborough in 1973.

Number one radio station turns 85

Local Partners

Festival lures visitors to the Fraser Coast

“The Seafood Festival gives us a point of difference and allows us to draw people to the region."

VMR to reel in crowd for buy, swap and sell day

VMR Hervey Bay will host the Reels Buoys Toys event at Seafront Oval this Saturday, August 12.

Get some bucks for your unused fishing rods or marine equipment.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

What's on: VMR events on in Hervey Bay this Saturday

Volunteer Marine Rescue generic.Photo: Emily Smith

This is the second year VMR has run this event.

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

THE grande dame of rock’n’roll Stevie Nicks has extended her 24 Karat Gold tour to Australia and she is bringing a very special guest with her.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

The Real House Lives of Canberra

Annabel Crabb in a scene from the TV series The House.

The world of Parliament is fodder for an entertaining series.

The Bachelor recap: Going Dutch, moulding hands and drama

“I reckon something crazy will happen this week.”

MOVIE REVIEW: Valerian is a hot mess

Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne in a scene from Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

LUC Besson paints a beautiful backdrop, but sci-fi film falls flat.

What's on the big screen this week

Al Gore giving his updated presentation in Houston, Texas in An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power.

AL GORE returns with his climate change sequel.

‘How dare you’: Stefanovic rips into Diana's royal butler

Today host bristles as butler criticizes Kate Midleton.

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Great House - Great VALUE

51 Bounty Circuit, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Large bedrooms with 2 baths master with ensuite 2 Living areas including media room Good side access approx. 2.9m Solar and Water tank and LPG hot water and air...

DUAL LIVING - GOOD LOCATION

23 Mayfair Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms in Main House Separate room with own bathroom and kitchenette Double lock up garage Won't last long Inspect today

Investment opportunity awaits!

22 Colyton Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

This centrally located property is in the popular suburb of Torquay with schools, general store, sporting grounds, aquatic centre, shopping centre, beach and...

OPPORTUNITY MEETS CONVENIENCE !!!

10 Red Gum Court, Urraween 4655

Residential Land 808m2 Block Walk to the shopping centre Close to the hospital and ... $179,000

808m2 Block Walk to the shopping centre Close to the hospital and schools Quiet Cul-de-sac location

NOTHING TO DO- JUST MOVE IN

2/20 Thomas Street, Pialba 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

2 bedrooms En-suite off main Large living area Air conditioned living area, fans throughout Study Nook Covered entertaining area Single lock up garage Low body...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

Need great side access for the boat and the &#39;van?

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 $366,000

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite, aircon and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open...

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Hervey Bay property market on target

HEALTHY MARKET: REIQ zone chair Damian Raxach.

Hervey Bay rental vacancies tighten, indicating a market recovery.

GALLERY: The dream homes for sale on the Coast

Price: Offers exceeding $1.39M. Location: The Esplanade, Point Vernon. Agent: Prime Agents

Coast mansions some of the cheapest in Queensland

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage