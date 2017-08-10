Mayor Loft accuses State Govt, ministers of 'vilifying' him

FRASER Coast mayor Chris Loft has accused the State Government of 'vilifying' him as ongoing political turmoil continues to rock the Fraser Coast council.

ABC Radio reported Cr Loft said the Department of Local Government was leaking information about formal complaints made against him and attempting to undermine council.

"Fairness and the complaints procedure are not two words that should be linked together," Cr Loft told ABC Radio.

It follows revelations Cr Loft will be ordered to apologise at the next open council meeting after a review panel upheld a misconduct complaint.

The mayor also accused Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders and Minister for Local Government Mark Furner of vilifying him.

Mr Saunders called the comments "disgraceful and outrageous".

A leaked email dated May 23, tabled by Cairns MP Rob Pyne on Wednesday, revealed a number of management concerns within the Fraser Coast Regional Council highlighted by then acting CEO Ray Burton.

Some of the claims include allegations of ratepayer money being stashed in different reserve accounts and incorrect additions to the operating expenses.

The email also highlighted concerns regarding the councillor complaints register, where "no public register was in place or posted to the council website as required under the Act."

"Complainants were not advised of actions taken on their complaints as required under the Act," the email reads.

Fraser Coast Reigonal Council CEO Ken Diehm said the Mayor's comments "are his personal comments and do not reflect the views of the administration of the Council."

"The administration of the Council enjoys a positive relationship with all of our local members and I see no reason why this won't continue."