Mayor Loft could be suspended by State Govt today

Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor, Chris Loft.
Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor, Chris Loft. Valerie Horton
Blake Antrobus
by

TODAY could be D-Day for Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft, who is facing an imminent suspension from the State Government.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe, who took over the role from Mark Furner on Monday, is expected to issue the suspension notice to Cr Loft on Tuesday.

Fraser Coast Regional Council CEO Ken Diehm declined to comment.

The Chronicle understands Cr Loft is making a submission to the minister to not suspend him.

He took to Facebook on Sunday asking his supporters to email the State Government with letters of support.

It follows weeks of turmoil for the mayor after being arrested and charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission on November 30.

He will face court on January 18, 2018 over two counts of misconduct, disclosure of official secrets, wilfully disclosing information and computer hacking and misuse.

Cr Loft's lawyers have said the mayor will fight the charges in court.

Topics:  chris loft fccouncil fraser coast regional council state government

