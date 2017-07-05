Mayor Loft to apologise after misconduct complaint upheld

FRASER Coast mayor Chris Loft will be forced to apologise to ratepayers after a ruling from a local government review panel.

The Regional Conduct Review Panel recently upheld a misconduct complaint against the embattled mayor.

As part of the recommendations, Cr Loft will make an apology to ratepayers at today's council meeting in Hervey Bay.

The Chronicle understands Cr Loft will also be forced to apologise to at least three other individuals.

A spokeswoman from the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning said the council was required to "ensure the public may inspect complaint outcomes at its public office or website" following the apology.

The Department did not specify on what matters had been ruled on by the panel.

Since his election in 2016, Cr Loft has been found guilty of three instances of inappropriate conduct.

In December 2016 he was also reprimanded for comments against fellow councillors David Lewis, George Seymour and Stuart Taylor and criticising Crs Taylor and Seymour over their membership to the ALP.

In May 2016, he was reprimanded for comments made to councillors over the Sport Precinct, where he alleged Crs Stuart Taylor and Daniel Sanderson had conflicts of interest in the matter.