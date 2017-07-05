26°
News

Mayor Loft to apologise after misconduct complaint upheld

Blake Antrobus
| 5th Jul 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 5:57 AM
Fraser Coast Regional Council - Mayor Chris Loft.
Fraser Coast Regional Council - Mayor Chris Loft. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FRASER Coast mayor Chris Loft will be forced to apologise to ratepayers after a ruling from a local government review panel.

The Regional Conduct Review Panel recently upheld a misconduct complaint against the embattled mayor.

As part of the recommendations, Cr Loft will make an apology to ratepayers at today's council meeting in Hervey Bay.

The Chronicle understands Cr Loft will also be forced to apologise to at least three other individuals.

A spokeswoman from the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning said the council was required to "ensure the public may inspect complaint outcomes at its public office or website" following the apology.

The Department did not specify on what matters had been ruled on by the panel.

Since his election in 2016, Cr Loft has been found guilty of three instances of inappropriate conduct.

In December 2016 he was also reprimanded for comments against fellow councillors David Lewis, George Seymour and Stuart Taylor and criticising Crs Taylor and Seymour over their membership to the ALP.

In May 2016, he was reprimanded for comments made to councillors over the Sport Precinct, where he alleged Crs Stuart Taylor and Daniel Sanderson had conflicts of interest in the matter.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  chris loft fccouncil fccouncilmeet fraser coast regional council

ROADWORKS: Traffic lights installed at notorious intersection

ROADWORKS: Traffic lights installed at notorious...

TRAFFIC lights and turning lanes are being installed at the Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd and Urraween Rd intersection as part of the $12.5 million upgrade.

Let's follow Sunshine Coast and grow medicinal marijuana

Close-up of four medical marijuana prescription containers. One opened container is in the foreground with cannabis bud falling out.

It is a no-brainer to know industry bring jobs.

Wildlife warriors share lesson in local fauna protection

NATURALLY NATIVE: A display of cute Australian mammals has been created at the Hervey Bay Library.

The biggest threat to our animals is habitat depletion.

Crime is on the up in Bundy 'because of jobless'

CRIME ON THE RISE: Shadow Attorney General Ian Walker visited Bundaberg to attend community meetings with Burnett MP Stephen Bennett.

LNP blames government 'inaction'

Local Partners

Local mates go overboard with splashes of colour

Local children got creative last week with the Float Your Boat pirate ship workshop held at at Gataker's Art Space in Maryborough.

Finding meaning by helping others

Ross Hamilton with his belated 2017 Volunteer of the Year Award nomination.

Bay's Ross Hamilton has been recognised for his volunteer work

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Meet the new glamour girl of tennis: Katie Boulter

A YOUNG wildcard making her first Grand Slam appearance read an inspirational note to herself today — but still came up just short on her Wimbledon debut.

Shark Tank’s record $2.5m plunge on coffee capsules

Andrew Banks paid a whopping $2.5 million for part share of Kane Bodiam’s iCapsulate coffee capsule company. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Kane Bodiam has landed the biggest deal in Shark Tank Australia

Ed Sheeran quits Twitter: 'Why do people dislike me?'

Ed Sheeran poses for a portrait in promotion of his full-length concert feature, \"Ed Sheeran: Jumpers for Goalposts\" on Friday, Oct. 16, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP)

TROLLS have forced Ed Sheeran to quit Twitter.

Carrie Bickmore shows off abs of steel in Women's Health

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

MasterChef in potential identity theft stuff up

It’s all fun and games until the identity thieves strike.

TV gaffe may have exposed contestants to identity theft

Q&A: Bob Katter drops 'blackfella' bombshell

Bob Katter is a long time supporter of Aboriginal rights.

Bob Katter said he sometimes “identified as a blackfella”

Youtube and TV star Stevie Ryan dead aged 33

A comedian and actress has died at 33 from a suspected suicide

Holiday, Live In or Rent Out!!

31/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

4th level apartment 2 bedrooms Main bedroom with balcony Spacious living area Large balcony Air-conditioned Furnished unit Resort style pool area Walk to...

Central Elevated Position

336 Boat Harbour Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction On-Site

3 bedrooms Large kitchen Open plan living Rear deck Phone for more details 10% deposit-30 Day settlement required

Extra spacious home with extras!

1 Sonder Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Beautiful home in a sought after location just meters to the beach * Extra wide home with extra room space in living and bedrooms 1 and 4 * Huge 7.5m x 7.5m...

Amazing location close to shops, beach, cafes, pub

19 Mckean Road, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 $250,000

One street behind best beach in Hervey Bay. Minutes walk to everything. 830 sqm (approx.) 24m (approx.) frontage. Run down low set Queenslander divided to 2...

Luxury Townhouse close to the Beach

2/243 Torquay Terrace, Torquay 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a modern townhouse in sunny Hervey Bay, within walking distance to shops and the beach then this home is for you. The property is in a...

Prestige Property; Premium Address.

10 Gundesen Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Step inside this luxuries resort style home and be surprised. This is ambient relaxed living at its best, from the entry foyer to the expansive decks this home...

Close to Everything

3/274 Main Street, Kawungan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

2 x Bedrooms Modern Bathroom Large Living area Low Body Corporate fees Inspect today

Self Sustainable Hobby Farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 1 3 $650,000

Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Very Large Dam on Property (approx. 5000 sqm x 6m deep = approx 30 megalitres) Dam has blue claw and red...

Do you Feel Lucky?

18 Harly Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 2 2 $460,000

Don't miss your opportunity on this state of the art Family property! This quality Ross Collins built home boasts 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with an open plan living...

WON&#39;T LAST LONG, INSPECT TODAY!

64 Pembridge Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

This well presented quality built family home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with en-suite off the main, spacious extended entertainment area with brand new outdoor...

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!