Mayor looking forward to welcoming Cabinet to M’boro

MONDAY will mark a historic occasion when the Regional Community Cabinet meets in Maryborough, Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour says.

“It will be really beneficial for the State Government to see the Fraser Coast and what’s happening with manufacturing and job creation,” Cr Seymour said.

He said the council had been working closely with the State Government on a number of projects and he was looking forward to working with the government into the future.

“We have received significant funding from them in the last two years.

“We will continue to work with them.”

Asked if he had a wishlist ahead of the meeting, Cr Seymour said there were always projects that needed attention.

“There’s always more work to be done at Maryborough Hospital,” he said.

“We have plans for Maryborough Airport.

“There are a lot of opportunities around at the moment and it always helps when the council and the State Government are working well together.”

Cr Seymour was on hand as the first New Generation Rollingstock train rolled into Maryborough on Tuesday.

He said the upgrades on the trains, to be carried at the city’s Downer factory, was the start of something “really big” for Maryborough.