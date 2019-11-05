Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
George Seymour
George Seymour
Council News

Mayor makes jobs the focus of Cabinet’s Maryborough visit

5th Nov 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS the Queensland Cabinet rolled into Maryborough yesterday, Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour had one thing on his mind when it came to addressing those gathered - jobs.

Yesterday Mr Seymour addressed Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and her government ministers in the council chambers at Maryborough City Hall.

“It is a great honour to have the State Cabinet meet here in our historic City Hall” Cr Seymour told the Chronicle after he spoke at the meeting yesterday.

“We discussed a number of projects for the Fraser Coast. There are a lot of really significant job creating developments on the horizon.”

“As mayor I often travel to Brisbane to meet individually with ministers about issues of concern and opportunities, but it is particularly effective to have the Premier and Ministers here, on the ground in the Fraser Coast, to see the challenges we are facing and the opportunities that are available.”

Cr Seymour said he had always found Annastacia Palaszczuk to be very interested in what’s happening on the Fraser Coast and available to discuss issues and provide assistance.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders was also thrilled to welcome the Cabinet to the city.

He said it was the second time the Cabinet had governed from the regions, with the Premier and Ministers first visiting the region in 2017.

“I wanted to highlight to the premier the drastic changes that have happened in Maryborough since the Palaszczuk Government has come to power,” he said. “We’ve got people saying how we’ve transformed Maryborough and now they’re looking at doing it around Queensland.”

Mr Saunders said the city was being restored to its position as the Wide Bay’s manufacturing powerhouse.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PREMIER: M’boro Cabinet meeting ‘not about election’

        premium_icon PREMIER: M’boro Cabinet meeting ‘not about election’

        News The Cabinet assembled at Maryborough City Hall

        Where to catch a barra Wild fish now off limits

        premium_icon Where to catch a barra Wild fish now off limits

        News Barramundi is now off limits, except in a number of local impoundments. Click here...

        Restaurants, builders, chicken stores among 92 in strife

        premium_icon Restaurants, builders, chicken stores among 92 in strife

        Business Almost 100 businesses were put into liquidation

        Download your Melbourne Cup sweep here

        Download your Melbourne Cup sweep here

        Horses We’ve got all the odds, trainers, jockeys