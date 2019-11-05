Mayor makes jobs the focus of Cabinet’s Maryborough visit

AS the Queensland Cabinet rolled into Maryborough yesterday, Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour had one thing on his mind when it came to addressing those gathered - jobs.

Yesterday Mr Seymour addressed Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and her government ministers in the council chambers at Maryborough City Hall.

“It is a great honour to have the State Cabinet meet here in our historic City Hall” Cr Seymour told the Chronicle after he spoke at the meeting yesterday.

“We discussed a number of projects for the Fraser Coast. There are a lot of really significant job creating developments on the horizon.”

“As mayor I often travel to Brisbane to meet individually with ministers about issues of concern and opportunities, but it is particularly effective to have the Premier and Ministers here, on the ground in the Fraser Coast, to see the challenges we are facing and the opportunities that are available.”

Cr Seymour said he had always found Annastacia Palaszczuk to be very interested in what’s happening on the Fraser Coast and available to discuss issues and provide assistance.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders was also thrilled to welcome the Cabinet to the city.

He said it was the second time the Cabinet had governed from the regions, with the Premier and Ministers first visiting the region in 2017.

“I wanted to highlight to the premier the drastic changes that have happened in Maryborough since the Palaszczuk Government has come to power,” he said. “We’ve got people saying how we’ve transformed Maryborough and now they’re looking at doing it around Queensland.”



Mr Saunders said the city was being restored to its position as the Wide Bay’s manufacturing powerhouse.