Mayor makes promise to employ more apprentices, trainees

MORE apprenticeships and trainees.

That is what Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour has promised in the new year.

Cr Seymour said one of the things that would be incorporated into next year’s budget would be a substantial increase in the number of trainees and apprentices that the council employs.

Cr Seymour said he had been in contact with school principals to discuss how the council could work with them on school based apprenticeships.

“We currently employ a large number of trainees and apprentices across the organisation in areas such as plumbing, horticulture and administration providing about 10 school based positions will further expand upon this,” Cr Seymour.

The council has not previously offered school based positions.

It would include paid work outside of school hours – particularly during holidays and there would be some full time positions available at the end of the traineeships.

“As one of the region’s largest employers I think we have a responsibility to provide these type of positions,” Cr Seymour said.