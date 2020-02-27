Menu
Sunshine Coast Council CEO, Michael Whittaker (left) shakes hands with Mayor Mark Jamieson after his appointment to a five-year term back in 2015. The council extended Mr Whittaker's contract in February, 2019.
Council News

Mayor: No red flags with ex-CEO’s contract renewal

Scott Sawyer
27th Feb 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:38 AM
MAYOR Mark Jamieson says there was nothing to investigate when former council CEO Michael Whittaker's contract was extended last February.

Cr Jamieson confirmed this week he'd known of issues which sparked an investigation process for about a year, in the wake of Mr Whittaker's shock resignation last week.

He told the Daily on Wednesday there had been nothing to investigate when councillors considered Mr Whittaker's contract, which was extended through to December 31, 2021.

"As I have stated, whilst some matters were previously raised, the complainants advised me in December 2018 that they wished no further action to be taken," Cr Jamieson said.

"There were, accordingly, no matters for investigation in February 2019, when council considered Mr Whittaker's request to extend the term of his contract of employment for 15 months."

Cr Jamieson reiterated it was inappropriate for him to discuss any details relating to any investigation involving council staff, as they had to be dealt with in confidence, to ensure natural justice was afforded to all parties, and he would not make further comment about the matter.

Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson opens the cable landing station as former council CEO Michael Whittaker looks on.
Cr Jamieson would not confirm who the initial independent investigator was that he'd offered to engage, when the matters were first raised with him.

He told the Daily earlier this week the matters had been raised with the Crime and Corruption Commission, who'd "sat on it for almost six months", as an investigation process continues.

A CCC spokesman confirmed it had been notified by council "of an allegation against the former CEO in May, 2019" and after assessment, determined to refer it to the council to deal with.

"For operational and legal reasons that cannot be disclosed, and because the complaint related to the council's public official, the assessment and the referral of this matter took longer than the usual assessment time frame."

A council spokeswoman said Mr Whittaker's resignation, announced last Thursday, had been tendered in accordance with the terms of his employment contract.

"His employment has not been terminated by council and therefore, no termination payments are involved," the spokeswoman said.

