Mayor: Pat Nolan’s legacy is more than his business

Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig says the legacy of Pat Nolan (pictured) extends well beyond what he achieved with Nolan Meats.

A message from Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig

The Gympie region - our community - is made up of many impressive and hardworking people.

There would be many of you who would have known, in some capacity, Pat Nolan.

The patriarch of the Nolan Meats empire, Pat passed away recently and his legacy will be one that embodies, I believe, the values and behaviours that our region is known for.

From what I understand, Pat started in the meat trade as a humble butcher before entering into business himself. This venture culminated in what we know today as Nolan Meats and is one of the most successful meat export businesses in the country.

Pat - aided by his children Michael, Terry and Tony (who took over operation of the business some time ago) - kept their operation local, generated jobs for local people and continue, to this day, to be a huge part of our local economy.

Butcher Pat Nolan’s decision to open his own business, and commitment to the region, is how Nolan Meats became the success it is, Mr Hartwig says. Attribution: Nolan Meats

In my opinion, Pat should not exclusively be remembered for the quality of his product, but for his enterprising community spirit, his dedication to his family and craft, and his willingness to give back.

On behalf of Gympie Regional Council, I would like to take this opportunity to pass on our condolences to the Nolan family.

Mr Hartwig says Mr Nolan’s commitment to the region should be celebrated along with his business acumen.

Our community is made up of many outstanding residents who, in their own way, make our region a better place. We all know that our volunteer numbers are some of the highest around, which is because we have a community that cares and gives back.

We are who we are because of many, including Pat, who laid the foundations of a community that works hard for the benefit of all.

It also reminds me to stop and appreciate the people we have in our lives. Don't forget to tell them that you do appreciate them.

It's a credit to residents that, despite the fact our region is growing exponentially, the Gympie region continues to be a tight-knit community.

