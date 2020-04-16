Mayor pleads for non-voters to avoid fines

FRASER COAST mayor George Seymour believes people who did not vote during the council election due to concerns around coronavirus should not be fined.

In a letter seen by the Chronicle, Cr Seymour asked the Electoral Commission Queensland not to issue Apparent Failure to Vote Notices to electors who did not participate in the election last month.

Queenslanders went to the polls to elect mayors and division councillors on Saturday, March 28.

“People have enough to worry about right now without worrying about getting a fine in the mail,” Cr Seymour said.

In his letter addressed to the Commissioner, Cr Seymour said he had been contacted by many residents who claimed they were unable to successfully arrange a postal vote due to the high volume of calls to the ECQ.

“I am aware of many residents in my community who did not vote due to concerns about COVID-19 and their own health,” he wrote.

“They tried repeatedly to arrange postal votes but were unable to get through to operators at the ECQ on the relevant number,” he continued.

He said some people made the decision not to vote out of concern for their health, as they believed they could not comply with social distancing guidelines promoted by all levels of government and “concerns about the hygiene of polling places”.

Cr Seymour continued to say less than 80 per cent of eligible Coast voters took part in the election, meaning more than 20 per cent did not participate.

Some 9700 people, or nearly 12.5 per cent of eligible Fraser Coast voters, were able to register for a postal vote this year.

“I urge you to consider not issuing notices to electors who did not vote in these elections,” Cr Seymour concluded.

Despite health concerns being raised in the weeks building up to the vote, the elections went ahead as planned.

Voters who cast their ballots at various polling stations were encouraged to take their own pens and keep at least 1.5m away from other people.

According to the ECQ website, voting is compulsory for all Queenslanders over the age of 18.

The Chronicle has requested feedback on Cr Seymour’s letter from the commission.