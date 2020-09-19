Menu
Firefighters at the scene on Torquay Rd.
Firefighters at the scene on Torquay Rd. Jessica Grewal
News

Mayor to recommend bravery award for Bay firefighters

Carlie Walker
by
19th Sep 2020 11:30 AM
FRASER Coast Mayor George Seymour will recommend the firefighters who saved a man's life in Scarness for a bravery award after they resuscitated him after a house fire.

The house fire happened on Friday about 10.36am.

The man, aged in his 20s, had collapsed due to smoke inhalation.

CPR was performed on him by the fire crew until paramedics arrived.

Cr Seymour said the whole community should be proud of the fire crews who worked in the region.

He said he would write a letter to Queensland Fire and Rescue commissioner Greg Leach to nominate the crew for their bravery.

A spokesman from Queensland Police said the cause of the fire was still undetermined. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

