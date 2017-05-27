Mayor says MP should apologise

MAYOR Chris Loft has told Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders to "man up and apologise" to Fraser Coast council staff following the release of an explosive internal consultancy report.

Cr Loft's comments come days after the Organisational Review and Development Plan was tabled in Parliament, revealing allegations of an extensive toxic culture within council posing "a significant risk around psychological safety" to the workforce. Last month the Labor MP told a union rally of 200 people in Maryborough he was proud to be a "union bloody thug" if it meant standing up for workers' rights.

Although Mr Saunders wasn't the subject of adverse findings in the report, mayor Loft insists he should apologise.

"Being a 'union bloody thug', I think he [Bruce] needs to apologise to staff of the Fraser Coast Regional Council," Cr Loft told the Chronicle.

"I'd like to know what his response is... he's been remarkably quiet."

"He's a union man? The true union people care for the workers.

"[Bruce was] nowhere to be seen during this whole journey."

Bruce Saunders MP Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton

The two politicians have gone head to head over the last 12 months.

Last year Mr Saunders urged the state government to bring in advisors to "sort out the council" and has been critical of the mayor's ability to lead.

"I'm not interested in playing the mayor's silly games," Mr Saunders said in response.

"I have asked him twice for it [the report] and he refused to give it to me.

"I'm focused on getting Maryborough moving.

"The mayor has enough on his plate with the tribunal than attacking me personally." The report detailed a total of 49 recommendations, including "immediate attention" being given to "the high risk of burn-out among a significant number of council employees". Cr Loft said the organisation "had turned a corner" and was working through the recommendations.

"Staff now have more liberty to make decisions," Cr Loft said.

"[Staff are now] empowered to do the jobs that they were employed to do.

"The greatest asset that the council has, is its staff."

The report was only made public after Cairns MP Rob Pyne used his parliamentary privilege on Wednesday night to table the report.

Cr Loft said he did not know how Mr Pyne obtained a copy and only senior council management had received copies of the report.

"Somehow Rob's got one [a copy of the report] and presented it to parliament," Cr Loft said.

"Rob has always been an advocate of that issue of bullying within councils."