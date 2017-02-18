Mayor should inform public of CCC result: Cr Lewis

COUNCILLOR David Lewis has called on Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft to inform the public of the findings from the Crime and Corruption Commission's investigations in September last year.

Cr Lewis questioned the mayor's knowledge of the CCC investigation during general business last Wednesday, asking him whether he would advise his fellow councillors and the public of the "anomalies" reported in September 2016.

Cr Loft took the question on notice.

"The CCC said we are under-resourced...I take it on notice, but there are more pressing things in regards to this council than the CCC," Cr Loft said during the meeting.

"Anomalies" identified by Cr Loft had been reported to the organisation after he had reviewed the financial statements and records of the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

A spokesperson from the CCC said they had assessed the information provided and decided to take no further action.

They did not confirm the substance of the anomalies or the nature of the complaints, but stated that Cr Loft had been advised of the decision in November 2016.

"The CCC explained that a number of allegations could not amount to corrupt conduct as provided in section 15 of the Crime and Corruption Act 2001," the spokesperson said.

"The CCC also outlined in the letter that although three allegations would meet the definition of corrupt conduct, there is an absence of any evidence to support a criminal offence or a disciplinary breach providing reasonable grounds to dismiss an officer."

"On this basis, the CCC considered it would be an unjustifiable use of resources to take further action in relation to the matters raised by Cr Loft."

Cr Lewis said the mayor should provide correspondence to the councillors and the public, as he "still hasn't told the public about the answer."

"In September, he was making a point that it was absolutely essential that the public be told everything In November, he got an answer, and he still hasn't told the public about the answer, nor the other councillors," Cr Lewis said.

"The mayor should confirm to the public, and tell councillors what the CCC had to say about the alleged anomalies."

Cr Loft was contacted for further comment.