Mayor urges Suncorp to reconsider closure

FRASER Coast mayor Chris Loft has urged Suncorp's Maryborough branch to stay in town, after the Adelaide St branch announced it would be shutting its doors in September.



Cr Loft said he wanted the Maryborough branch to be a part of the future of the heritage city's CBD, calling the bank's recent decision "hugely disappointing."



He said the council had a lot of faith "in the Maryborough CBD, its economic potential and the region's future prosperity".



"Maryborough residents have shown their support for the CBD Revitalisation and enjoyment of the new CBD through the big crowds that have attended the street parties," Cr Loft said.



"The city has had a recent boost on the back of tourism events such as Relish, Pubfest and the Poppins Festival.



"There will be more activity as the old bank on the corner of Richmond and Kent Sts is developed into the PL Travers Centre."



Suncorp attributed the branch closure to declining foot traffic as more customers moved to digital banking. The branch doors are expected to close on September 22.



Cr Loft said other companies like Stroud Homes were already seeing the benefits of moving into the CBD.



He said the business opened in Hervey Bay in August last year and was "positioning itself" for Maryborough's growth.



"The community, through council, has invested millions in the revitalisation of the Maryborough CBD," Cr Loft said.



"That work has included new footpaths, better access to shops and improved streetscapes to ensure that the CBD is attractive and active."

