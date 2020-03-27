Mayoral candidates focus on COVID-19 ahead of election

ADDRESSING the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was the top priority for both of the region’s mayoral candidates.

Candidate Jannean Dean said the first challenge for the new council would be getting through the COVID-19 situation.

“I am advised that this will take some months,” she said.

“Through this transition period the council will need to focus on the needs of people. There are people that are going to have financial problems from unemployment, there will be people that will get sick, schools will close. It is very difficult to predict the next stage; even the Federal Government can’t predict where we will be in a week’s time.”

Incumbent mayor George Seymour said the major issue for the council going forward would be dealing with the pandemic.

“The council will need to be working proactively with the health aspects, the community cohesion aspects and the economic fallout. Our community is going through an extremely traumatic event and the council will need to be doing all it can to heal, protect and support the individuals, organisations and businesses that are hurting,” he said.