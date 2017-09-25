MAYORAL MESSAGE: Farming expert to speak at M’boro forum

THE three-day Sustainable Agriculture Forum that opens in Maryborough is a great example of how council is being innovative and trying to boost the productivity of industries operating across the region.



The council has sponsored internationally renowned biological farming expert Dr Arden Andersen to be the guest speaker at the forum.



This is his only appearance in Australia.



This is a coup for our region and most of the credit needs to go to Cr James Hansen for bringing Dr Andersen here.



Dr Andersen is a family doctor and biological farmer and is greatly sought after to speak at functions and field days around the world.



Cr James Hansen, who has had a lead role in the planning for the forum is using Dr Andersen's farming techniques and has seen productivity boosts at the same time as farming costs have reduced.



Forums and conferences will be a big part of the program as this council strives to make the Fraser Coast an innovation hub: a place that attracts people with ideas and people looking for ideas.



To make us an innovation hub we need to have more forums here with people like Dr Andersen.



Besides bringing ideas to the region for locals to access, there are many participants from all over Australia and New Zealand attending this three-day conference at the Brolga.



This conference could be called innovation tourism as it allows us to boast of what we have in the region as the participants are here.



Beside the economic benefit of the visitors, there is an immediate benefit to local business through access to new ideas - ideas that could boost productivity, or lead to value adding through processing, which could create jobs.



This is a small start, but a step in the right direction as we Build Better Communities.

