MAYOR'S DESK: Friendly community wins tourists hearts

LAST week I spent time with some of the visitors here for the Joey's Mini World Cup, a very well-run football tournament with teams from around Queensland and New South Wales as well as Germany.

These types of events bring thousands of people to our region, providing a significant boost to our local economy.

As I spoke with the players, their coaches and their families, the recurring theme was how impressed they were with our region and the happy memories they will take home.

While many said they loved the beaches, the restaurants and the weather, the common thread was how welcoming and friendly they had found our community.

It was interesting to me that many of the fond memories they take with them relate to their interactions with locals.

People remember how they are treated: good or bad.

This is something we should never forget.

We should all seek to make the world a kinder and gentler place through how we treat our friends, neighbours, strangers and animals.

There is so much power in a kind word or gesture; a power that does not diminish over time or cost anything to exercise.

I vividly remember something a teacher said to me about 30 years ago that has had a profound effect on my life, yet within a day she probably wouldn't have remembered saying it to me as it was just her natural demeanour to be interested in, and care about, those around her.

How extraordinarily influential must her life be?

We can't all be professional sports stars, talented musicians or gifted artists.

But we can all be kind.

To be kind is to be friendly, generous and considerate.

Every day, even in what may seem the most routine of interactions, is the opportunity to be kind, to make someone feel better and help build a better world.