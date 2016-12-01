Mayor's legal bill: thousands of rate payer dollars spent

THE COST: Mayor Chris Loft disputes the reports released by council which reveal he sought legal advice on the CEO.

IT'S the mantra of "no secrets, no surprises" that has cost the Fraser Coast Regional Council over $100,000.

Recently released documents have revealed the extent of mayor Chris Loft's confidential and unilateral access to legal advice from law firm Clayton Utz regarding the sacking of chief executive officer Lisa Desmond.

The legal bills have totalled over $100,000 of council money.

Six Clayton Utz invoices, showing work done between March 26 and June 23, as well as four invoices law firm King & Company dated between June 17 and September 7, were tabled yesterday following a motion from the council meeting on November 9.

A further report showed extensive access to Ms Desmond's inbox, building access and e-documents from as far back as May to her .

Requests to have the calls, SMS' and data usages of other councillors was also tabled in the report.

Cr Stuart Taylor, who moved two of the original motions, said it was "very alarming" to see the extent of access.

"The full invoices, which are due to be tabled, total just over $100,000," he said.

"In my mind, it seems like there is a search for a conspiracy relating to a web of deception from councillors, that just isn't there."

Cr George Seymour said he was surprised to see that all councillors had their phone calls monitored for a period of two months.

"It wasn't an appropriate course of action," he said.

Ms Desmond was contacted for comment.