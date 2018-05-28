MAYOR'S MESSAGE: Be sure to make time for fun

ON THE weekend I attended the official opening of Timezone Hervey Bay; a family amusement arcade particularly popular with children and the young at heart.



It was great to talk to the young people who have just been employed by this new business.



For a number of the employees, this is their first job.



Over the past few weeks they have been working very hard towards the opening to provide a fun experience for customers.



The fruit of their hard work was evident in the delighted faces of the many children (and adults) at play.



The popularity of this new business demonstrates how it is meeting the expectations of young people in our community for recreation and social connection.



Sometimes life can seem very serious.



It is important that we make time for recreation, time to relax, and time to develop our interests.



A life well lived is one where we set goals and push ourselves to reach them but also where we allow ourselves to have fun.



Officiating with me at the official opening was Youth MP for Maryborough, Karen Boulton.



Karen has shared with me a lot of her ideas about how we can make the Fraser Coast a more active and engaging place for young people.



A community that is welcoming, encouraging and supportive of its young people is a healthy and vibrant community where our future leaders and innovators are nurtured to reach their full potential.



