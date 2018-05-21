MAYOR'S MESSAGE: Big week ahead for Fraser Coast council

LAST week was an eventful one with the election being formally declared on Monday and my swearing-in as the new Mayor on Tuesday.



During the week I met with a number of people about the Fraser Coast's needs including the Deputy Prime Minister.



On Thursday, at Parliament House in Brisbane, I met with the Mayors of Bundaberg, Gympie, North Burnett and South Burnett.



Together we are advocating for the whole region on issues of importance such as water security, infrastructure and unemployment.



We held discussions with senior State Government ministers about these and other issues.



By working together with the neighbouring councils in our region I believe we can achieve some very good results for our community.



Moving forward, this partnership, and co-operative relationships with the State and Federal governments will be a priority for the council.



This Wednesday the council will hold its first formal meeting since I was sworn in as mayor.



My colleagues and I know that the community is looking to us to provide stable and effective leadership.



We are currently working on this year's budget with a focus on keeping rates as low as possible whilst providing the services that the community expects.



I know there is a lot of work to do to restore the community's confidence in the council and I will do everything I can to ensure that it meets the needs and aspirations of the community.

