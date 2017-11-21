MAYOR'S MESSAGE: Common sense needs to come back

In my opinion, what our region and indeed the entire state is crying out for currently is some genuine, authentic people who are down to earth, tell the truth and don't rely on fake promises or fear mongering to be elected.

ELECTION time is an important moment for people to have their say on who they can trust to serve their best interests and truly represent the needs of our community.

In my opinion, what our region and indeed the entire state is crying out for currently is some genuine, authentic people who are down to earth, tell the truth and don't rely on fake promises or fear mongering to be elected. Common sense needs to come back to our government and clear direction needs to be given by the elected to the bureaucrats who are the servants of the public.

This is a pivotal moment in our great states history and to get things in order. If we elect the wrong people, our state will go down a path of chaos and we will not be offering our children a future.

Electricity prices are at an all-time high due to the over involvement of the Unions in forcing wages to astronomical and unaffordable levels forcing the electricity providers to continue raising their prices. At the same time, the government demands the energy providers make a profit.

The consumer and the business people are the ones who have to carry this added burden.

Whomever you vote for needs to be committed to bringing down electricity prices.

Water is plentiful but we need more storage so our agricultural industry can prosper. Many jobs of the future in this region will be related to the agricultural industry.

We only use 13 per cent of the water that flows down our rivers.

I believe the proposed ALP Vegetation Management Act would be an absolute disaster for the emerging agricultural industry in QLD. I suggest voters read up on this proposed act.

Vote for a candidate who supports and understands our farmers because at the end of the day, without them, we all go hungry.

Operation Belcarra confirmed that many local councils have been in disarray for a long time. I encourage voters to read this report to see the extent of bullying and corruption that has gone on in some councils.

The standards we walk by are the standards we accept.

As someone who has witnessed the suffering of staff from the inside, I feel it is my duty as a citizen and as mayor of our region that I request all candidates standing for the seats of Maryborough and Hervey Bay at the upcoming state election commit to an Independent Commission Against Corruption for QLD. 'ICAC'

I would like to see all candidates commit to this because the CCC have admitted they are under resourced to handle the work load that exists and I believe we need a full inquiry into local government to clean it up and earn back the trust of the community.

The people of Fraser Coast deserve better and the people of QLD deserve better.

It is time to drain the swamp. It is time for QLD people to take back their government.