MAYOR'S MESSAGE: Con Souvlis will be missed by all

IT HAS now been just over a month since I was sworn in as mayor.



In that time I have met with many locals and groups about different issues.



Whether it is speaking to business people about renewed confidence for investment in the region, community groups about initiatives or local residents about issues effecting their neighbourhood, I have appreciated the willingness of people to share their views on how the council can work on behalf of our community.



As a council we are working well together and are committed to doing the best we can for the region we serve.



I know many people have been very saddened by the death of Con Souvlis.



He lived a very full life of service, generosity and community spirit.



He will be fondly missed by many.



I think we can all look to Con as an example in so many ways of what it means to be a part of the community.



GEORGE SEYMOUR,



FCRC Mayor

