Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

MAYOR'S MESSAGE: Con Souvlis will be missed by all

by Mayor George Seymour
18th Jun 2018 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT HAS now been just over a month since I was sworn in as mayor.

In that time I have met with many locals and groups about different issues.

Whether it is speaking to business people about renewed confidence for investment in the region, community groups about initiatives or local residents about issues effecting their neighbourhood, I have appreciated the willingness of people to share their views on how the council can work on behalf of our community.

As a council we are working well together and are committed to doing the best we can for the region we serve.

I know many people have been very saddened by the death of Con Souvlis.

 He lived a very full life of service, generosity and community spirit.

He will be fondly missed by many.

I think we can all look to Con as an example in so many ways of what it means to be a part of the community.

GEORGE SEYMOUR,

FCRC Mayor
 

Related Items

con souvlis fccouncil george seymour mayor
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Fight not over yet for anti-cashless debit card activists

    premium_icon Fight not over yet for anti-cashless debit card activists

    News For Kathryn Wilkes, her fight against the cashless debit card is far from over

    SAD LOSS: Hervey Bay icon Con Souvlis dies aged 92

    premium_icon SAD LOSS: Hervey Bay icon Con Souvlis dies aged 92

    News Con Souvlis moved to the region in 1958.

    GALLERY: Thousands flock to Teebar rodeo action

    premium_icon GALLERY: Thousands flock to Teebar rodeo action

    News It's become the biggest event on the western end of the Fraser Coast

    UPDATE: Rainbow Beach whale 'may be confused' say surfers

    UPDATE: Rainbow Beach whale 'may be confused' say surfers

    News A migrating whale has become entangled in shark nets off main beach

    Local Partners