MAYOR'S MESSAGE: Council selects 29 projects for funding

THE outlying areas of the region will benefit tremendously from the $13.2 million worth of projects the Fraser Coast Regional Council has submitted to be funded under the latest round of the Works For Queensland Program.



At the council meeting last week, councillors unanimously endorsed the list of 29 projects that we will submit for funding for Round 2 of the program.



More than $8 million of this will be toward projects in Maryborough and the hinterland as I am committed to putting more resources to the outlying areas which need greater investment in basic infrastructure.



Some of the projects include:

Glenbar Rd, Tiaro, floodway

Strawbridges Rd, Kanigan, floodway

Kanyan Rd, Theebine, floodway

Arborten Rd, Glenwood, pavement repairs

Bauple Crest, widening

Sewer lining projects, $1.2million

Replacement of cast iron water main in Maryborough



If approved this funding will allow us to bring forward projects to provide new infrastructure, or importantly, upgrade existing infrastructure across the region.



Ratepayers are not cash cows and when I ran for election I made a commitment to keep rates at or below CPI. I am proud of the budget the council has delivered and we now have a renewed focus on state and federal grants to help ease the burden.



The council is extremely grateful for the opportunity to submit our proposals for funding; and it is a good indication of the improving relationship council has with the state and federal governments.



Also this week while you are out and about keep an eye out for students from our Japanese Sister City Kasukabe who are visiting Aldridge High.



If you see them take the time to say hello and show them just how friendly the Fraser Coast can be.

