MAYOR'S MESSAGE: Councillors putting differences aside

by Acting Mayor George Seymour
19th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

TODAY, March 19, is the two year anniversary of the 2016 local elections; marking the half-way point of the current term.

I don't think anyone would say it has been a standard, smooth or seamless period for the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Like a football team that has had a rough first half, my colleagues and I have come together over the last four weeks and have re-committed ourselves to do everything we can to restore stability within the organisation and do what we need to do for the community to have confidence in us.

 We recognise that disunity has brought us to where we are and the only way to move forward and achieve positive results for the community we love is through unity.

We don't have to always agree (and we certainly won't) but we know that we need to work co-operatively, both as a team and with the State and Federal governments.

There is much work to do, many pitfalls to be avoided and some exciting opportunities to grasp.

To steer our way through we need to be focused on the future, not the past.

My colleagues and I are here to serve the community and we won't let the last two years define the next two.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle
River Heads lifestyle resort goes to council vote

A $30 MILLION eco-resort built from "shredded industrial hemp stalks with lime and water" could be coming to River Heads.

YOUR SAY: Concert no place for a four-month-old baby

Chronicle readers were not moved by the woman's complaint.

Thumbs up for businesses across the Coast

Alyson Lewis gave a thumbs up to Maddigans Seafood.

  • 19th Mar 2018 8:03 AM
Man taken to hospital after motorised scooter crash

The crash happened at the front of a school.

  • 19th Mar 2018 7:39 AM

