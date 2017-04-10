32°
News

Mayor's message: deputy mayor vote and CPEM report

Chris Loft, Fraser Coast Mayor | 10th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor Chris Loft.
Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor Chris Loft. Valerie Horton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THIS week we have some major things happening at council and I wanted the public to hear my views on these immensely important issues before we as a council have to decide on them.

The first one is the position of deputy mayor. It has been a tradition of council to allow each councillor the opportunity to fill the role of deputy.

This gives everyone experience on another level and ensures over our 4 year terms that many different views are part of the leadership of council.

This role is immensely important now that we are rebuilding our organisation and the relationship between myself and the deputy needs to be one of trust, honesty and openness.

My ideal candidate has the following attributes and as I began writing these a clear name came to the fore as the perfect person to take on the role.

  • Handles themselves well in the media
  • A good knowledge of processes and procedure in both local and higher level government
  • Able to make the hard decisions
  • Always tells it like it is even if it isn't what people might want to hear
  • If they have a problem with someone they will discuss it and resolve it privately
  • Has a very good relationship with the small community groups they work with
  • Has a positive relationship with staff & has the respect of all other councillors
  • Keen to get their teeth into worthwhile issues, eg the finance and budget areas
  • Has worked with and helped many community groups and a dedicated family person so they can understand issues the families across the region are facing

As I wrote down points on who my ideal deputy would be, there became a clear stand out councillor who has been someone who has helped keep council operating during the turmoil of last year and has not been afraid to kick me under the table if I got out of line.

This councillor truly understands and recognises the contribution of the rural communities in our region.

I see this person as an exemplary councillor with parliamentary experience which is important on so many levels right now as navigate the future.

I hope she does not mind me putting her name forward as I truly believe Cr Anne Maddern should be the deputy mayor for the Fraser Coast and I think my fellow councillors would agree that she has done a tremendous job in the past 9 months in assisting to prepare one of the best budgets the region has ever seen.

Cr Anne Maddern.
Cr Anne Maddern. Contributed

Anne has also been vital in ensuring lines of communication on strained relationships remain open within all levels of government.

As the only female in council, Cr Maddern often offers a different perspective than her fellow male counterparts. This perspective would be a fantastic asset to bring to the role of Deputy Mayor.

The second and equally important topic this week is the releasing of the recent CPEM report which has confirmed the toxic bullying culture that was rife within the council organisation. In my opinion this report should be made public to the community as a show of respect toward the staff who suffered under this toxic culture and were brave enough to speak out against it.

This report was paid for by the ratepayers and therefore they have the right to read what was written about the Fraser Coast Regional Council, whilst there is some unflattering words about councillors including myself, we as councillors are moving to rectify the issues highlighted in this report by doing necessary training and educating ourselves to perform our duties to the community in the best possible manner.

Now it is time for the community to see what had been transpiring.

No secrets and no surprises has always been my mantra and I hope all councillors are confident enough in their decisions over the past 12 months to let the public see this report warts and all.

The community funded this report and have the right to see it in its entirety.

Many staff were forced to endure a terrible working environment over the previous councils and I am confident that after reading the report in full, the public will see why I was pushing so hard to unmask the bullying and toxic culture.

This is a vote for the public to see that we have nothing to hide and that we want to be as open and transparent as legally possible as we move forward together as a community.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  chris loft deputy mayor fccouncil fraser coast mayor's message report

Teebar Clean Energy projects March, 2018, completion

Teebar Clean Energy projects March, 2018, completion

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie's impact on the Teebar solar farm site was minimal.

Deziree Roos' rise to a state equestrian championship

WINNER: Deziree Roos in action at the Pony Club of Queensland Equitation and Showjumping State Championships at Maryborough.

Deziree is an example of how determination can lead to success.

Mayor's message: deputy mayor vote and CPEM report

Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor Chris Loft.

Mayor Chris Loft's weekly letter to the Fraser Coast.

M'boro'turning a corner' with new lights: Chamber

TOURISM BOOST: Councillor Paul Truscott's proposed Mary Poppins pedestrian lights for Maryborough's CBD could help with tourism says Chamber of Commerce president Lance Stone.

Lance Stone has thrown his support behind the idea.

Local Partners

IGA launches its Easter appeal to raise money for good cause

Money will go towards Brisbane's Mater Hospital.

Head to Torquay to get a sausage sizzle lunch

It's raising money for a good cause.

Parkinson's stall to give sufferers a voice

Jaimie de Salis and Barry Vincent will host a World Parkinson's Day stall at Stockland Shopping Centre on Tuesday, April 11.

There is help for Parkinson's sufferers

Splendour in the Grass line-up excites

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Tickets go on sale at 9am today.

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

What's on the small screen this week

ANH Do picks up the paintbrush for season two of Anh's Brush With Fame and fly-on-the-wall series First Dates returns with more awkward moments.

10 of the most cringe-worthy celebrity endorsements

That time when Kendall Jenner ended oppression with a Pepsi.

Did Kendall Jenner just end oppression with a Pepsi? Nope

TV Insider: The Biggest Loser loses out

The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainers Libby Babet and Shannan Ponton.

What went wrong for this reality show?

Rage hits 30 years old: The clips they had to ban

International band Garbage cleared out an hour in their schedule to program Rage last year.

Everyone remembers the Rage intro and outro

Every voice matters and inspires flood donations

The Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry launched Every Voice Matters to promote the 2017 Lismore Business Flood Appeal.

Song straight to Lismore's hearts

'Let's get it over with': Kirsten Dunst hates shooting sex scenes

Actress Kirsten Dunst.

Actress reveals why she hates shooting sex scenes

Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Australian musician Shannon Noll.

Singer Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

A Grade Location Inspect Today!

2/378 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Superbly presented three bedroom home - master has an ensuite plus family bathroom and separate toilet. Each bedroom and the living area is individually air...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

Lifestyle with ocean views!

1/235 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Unit 3 2 2 Auction in...

On the esplanade with Ocean views Spacious 3 bedroom,2 bathroom townhouse Swimming pool,lovely gardens,backyard in a security gated complex, This unit is the...

Pleasing to the eye

67 Magellan, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

NEAR NEW 4 BEDROOM (LARGE BEDROOMS!) HOME WITH LARGE TILED WALK IN ROBE, SECURITY SCREENS, GALLEY STYLE KITCHEN, LARGE FAMILY DINING, DLUG + REMOTE, GARDEN SHED...

WILL NOT LAST - GREAT LOCATION

7 West Street, Torquay 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms Garden Shed 607m2 block Central location Loads of Potential BOOK AN INSPECTION TODAY

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION

9 Esplanade, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION Positioned at the very tip of Point Vernon on an elevated rise it is hard to find a better situated property than this. Coming onto...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

43 Caddy Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

ULTIMATE HANDY POSITION 3 BEDROOMS + BUILT INS + 2ND TOILET VERY LARGE YARD + GARDEN SHED SINGLE GARAGE ACCESS RAMPS FRONT / REAR ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED PRIOR TO...

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!