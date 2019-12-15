Menu
The Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor, George Seymour.
MAYOR'S MESSAGE: Embrace spirit of season all year round

15th Dec 2019 6:30 PM
WITH just nine days to Christmas it’s great to see people of all ages getting into the festive mood at all the different events.

Thank you so much to all the volunteers who organise and run these events, large and small. Seeing all the smiling faces of people enjoying one another’s company and the community spirit has been really special.

As we head into Christmas and the New Year it is a time for us to reflect on the year that has been and the year to come.

It is also a time to reflect on how we can be more friendly, neighbourly and compassionate to those around us.

The spirit of Christmas is a prompt on how to live our lives year round.

Whether enjoying the Christmas lights, singing carols, going to the Scarness Ambulance Wheel, volunteering your time, or catching up with family and friends we should do so with a spirit of goodwill, kindness and compassion.

