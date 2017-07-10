MAYOR'S MESSAGE: Events bring significant boost for region

THE Fraser Coast Region has experienced a significant economic boost this week through a number of events supported by the council.



The Junior State Cup has seen more than 200 teams converge on Hervey Bay last week and, combined with the 1000 delegates of the National Music Teachers' Conference in Maryborough, has resulted in all accommodation within a 75km radius being completely booked out.



Other events like the Mary Poppins Festival, Tiaro Field days, and the Central Queensland One Metre Championships have also had a positive economic, cultural, and social impact to our region.



Importantly, last week saw our annual NAIDOC celebrations with this year's theme being language. A great and diverse range of events were conducted throughout the week, but for me the most satisfying was the flag-raising ceremony in Maryborough.



This particular event drew the biggest crowd in recent history and reminded us all that the path towards reconciliation is a continuous journey. I am conscious that my councillors and I represent a region with many communities of interest and that the Council needs to be more accessible to our residents.



For this reason, the Council has launched a mobile customer service unit that visited Bauple and Glenwood this week.



The CEO and I have also made the decision to base ourselves in Hervey Bay from Mondays to Wednesdays and to work in Maryborough on Thursdays and Fridays.

