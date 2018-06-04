MAYOR'S MESSAGE: Great to see so many enjoying Relish Fest

Relish Food and Wine Festival, Maryborough - Welcome to the Gin Joint, Greg Bolderrow.

Relish Food and Wine Festival, Maryborough - Welcome to the Gin Joint, Greg Bolderrow. Valerie Horton

IT WAS great to see so many people enjoying the Relish Food and Wine Festival in Maryborough on Saturday.

In the radiant winter sunshine beside the Mary River and up the historic Wharf Street, locals and visitors enjoyed some of the best cuisine and drinks the region has to offer whilst listening to some great live music.

Putting on such a large and complex event takes a great deal of planning and work and I want to thank all the organisers and volunteers who made it possible.

Events like Relish, and the upcoming Mary Poppins Festival, help to showcase what is special and unique about Maryborough.

Our public spaces like Queen's Park and our wealth of historic buildings provide a sense of identity for our community.

Whilst these iconic events bring a sense of occasion and a great deal of entertainment, I believe Maryborough is capable of attracting a strong flow of tourists every day of the year.

Heritage tourism is a growing industry across Australia and Maryborough is perfectly positioned to take advantage of this. Our museums, our architecture and our stories offer an enriching and engaging experience that I believe tourists are looking for.

This will help preserve our history whilst boosting our economy.