MAYOR’S MESSAGE: Great to see whole community join in

Clean Up Australia Day – (L) Erica, 10, and Libby, 12, Bayliss from Ipswich doing their bit for the environment while visiting the bay. Photo: Alistair Brightman

Clean Up Australia Day – (L) Erica, 10, and Libby, 12, Bayliss from Ipswich doing their bit for the environment while visiting the bay. Photo: Alistair Brightman

IT WAS really great to see so many people of different ages volunteer their time yesterday to be part of Clean Up Australia Day across the Fraser Coast.

This is a day to help clean up parks and other areas within our neighbourhoods. It is a day when a tremendous amount of rubbish is located and removed.

Certainly one outcome of this activity is the bags of rubbish collected, but another important outcome is the very act of community participation.

The whole community gains by people participating and helping where they can, but as individuals our lives become much richer and more whole when we give our time to a cause that effects more than just ourselves.

Whether it is coaching a football team, volunteering at a local museum or helping on Clean Up Australia Day; by giving your time, energy and effort you are improving the world around you and finding your own special and valued place within the community.

There is so much happening across the Fraser Coast in all spheres of activities: why not make 2020 the year to make a difference in your community?

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour