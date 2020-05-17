MAYOR’S MESSAGE: Let’s look for ways to help each other

We CERTAINLY find ourselves living through very unusual times.

For several months now our lives have been curtailed and restricted. In the interests of public health the way our community functions has changed dramatically.

Because Australia has based its response on science and as a society we have largely followed the requirements on distancing, hygiene and testing, we are coming through this pandemic in a manner far better than many other nations.

As facilities, businesses and activities begin to reopen and restart this week, and in the coming weeks, we each need to make sure we are doing our part in preventing the transmission of COVID-19 in our community.

The world, Australia and our own community are by no means through this crisis, and even when the health risks have receded we will be left with the economic fallout for the foreseeable future.

There are many things that are beyond our control, so just focus on what is in your control. Take care of yourself and look for ways to help others.