MAYOR'S MESSAGE: Manufacturing is far from dead

Mayor Chris Loft | 7th Aug 2017 5:00 AM

Local Real Estate

LATE last week I had a trip out to Kingaroy to meet with stakeholders in the REDAC group and strengthen our relationship with surrounding councils in the Wide Bay Region.

I am a firm believer in working closely with other regional councils to show a united front when we apply for grants and funding from higher levels of government as the Wide Bay region has a population of nearly 300,000, which is a substantial voting base that the major political parties can no longer ignore.

On this trip I was fortunate enough to catch up with a past local who now has a thriving business in Kingaroy employing over 30 people and turning over millions.

This company is in the manufacturing industry but not the old-fashioned kind.

A re-imagined and innovative niche field of cold press oils. They take things like peanuts and macadamia nuts, and put them through a process to extract the finest oil, which is then exported and used in a massive variety of applications across many industries.

Talk about a niche business but this guy is flying and is set to increase their manufacturing refinery plant in the coming 24 months and create even more jobs for the local economy.

I have heard a lot of talk that manufacturing is a dying industry. However, I actually think manufacturing is a booming industry if we redefine the definition and start thinking outside the square like my young friend in Kingaroy has done. There is a huge opportunity in the agricultural sector for manufacturing businesses and if we think a little differently and value add, I am sure we can come up with some great new ways to revive the manufacturing industry on the Fraser Coast.

Maryborough has a proud history of manufacturing and I believe we can relive that history by finding new ways to use the skills, talents and abilities of our people and begin manufacturing new things that aren't ordinarily thought of.

If you have an idea for a new kind of manufacturing or know a business in another location and needing to expand, please get in touch because the Fraser Coast is open for business and we are ready to ride the new 'manufacturing' wave which I believe is coming.

Let your imagination run wild and get excited because manufacturing is far from dead. It just needs a slight adjustment to more modern and niche areas like cold pressed oils.
 

Topics:  chris loft fccouncil fraser coast mayor mayoral message

Local Partners

