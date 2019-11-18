MAYOR’S MESSAGE: Photo of band gives glimpse of past

ON FRIDAY I was looking through the old photographs at Maryborough Historical Society, which is one of my favourite pleasures.

I love to look at these photographs of the previous generations who made a home and a life for themselves in this region.

I came across a series of black and white images of different brass bands from the 1920s.

Of course Maryborough had numerous bands that would compete extraordinarily well at State championships, but many of the surrounding settlements, such as Bauple and Rosendale also had large brass bands.

One of the photographs that really stuck with me was a 1928 photograph of the Dundowran Brass Band. I hadn’t been aware that Dundowran had its own band.

Dundowran of the 1920s was an altogether different place to that of today: it being populated primarily by isolated farms. And yet, here in this image are 29 members of the band with their instruments.

There were all manner of clubs and associations where people discussed matters, planned events and got to know their neighbours.

Whether it was the local branch of the QCWA, the Show Society or the Dundowran Band, people were joiners.

Somewhere along the way we have lost this; clubs have trouble filling positions on committees and fold.

I think we as a society are poorer for this shift away from joining and participating in our communities.

Perhaps this shift away from connecting within our communities can be attributed to the placement of TVs and other electronic devices within our homes.

We are however just a few generations removed from the trombone players and I think the same community spirit that motivated them still inspires us to make our region a better place through active involvement and participation.

We should all try to be joiners.