Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 1928 Dundowran Brass Band.
The 1928 Dundowran Brass Band.
Opinion

MAYOR’S MESSAGE: Photo of band gives glimpse of past

Mayor George Seymour
18th Nov 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ON FRIDAY I was looking through the old photographs at Maryborough Historical Society, which is one of my favourite pleasures.

I love to look at these photographs of the previous generations who made a home and a life for themselves in this region.

I came across a series of black and white images of different brass bands from the 1920s.

Of course Maryborough had numerous bands that would compete extraordinarily well at State championships, but many of the surrounding settlements, such as Bauple and Rosendale also had large brass bands.

One of the photographs that really stuck with me was a 1928 photograph of the Dundowran Brass Band. I hadn’t been aware that Dundowran had its own band.

Dundowran of the 1920s was an altogether different place to that of today: it being populated primarily by isolated farms. And yet, here in this image are 29 members of the band with their instruments.

There were all manner of clubs and associations where people discussed matters, planned events and got to know their neighbours.

Whether it was the local branch of the QCWA, the Show Society or the Dundowran Band, people were joiners.

Somewhere along the way we have lost this; clubs have trouble filling positions on committees and fold.

I think we as a society are poorer for this shift away from joining and participating in our communities.

Perhaps this shift away from connecting within our communities can be attributed to the placement of TVs and other electronic devices within our homes.

We are however just a few generations removed from the trombone players and I think the same community spirit that motivated them still inspires us to make our region a better place through active involvement and participation.

We should all try to be joiners.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents ‘nearly lost everything’ as fireys fear the worst

        Residents ‘nearly lost everything’ as fireys fear the worst

        News Moreton Island residents have told how close they came to “losing everything”, as Qld firefighters prepare for extreme conditions with almost 70 fires burning.

        Lightning strikes behind five bushfires

        Lightning strikes behind five bushfires

        Weather This is the full list of Queensland bushfire alerts and evacuations

        UPDATE: 'Stay informed' as Yerra fire in containment lines

        UPDATE: 'Stay informed' as Yerra fire in containment lines

        News Residents are warned conditions could get worse

        STAY INFORMED: Burrum Heads residents to be alert about fire

        STAY INFORMED: Burrum Heads residents to be alert about fire

        News Burrum heads residents are being advised to 'keep up to date'