MAYOR'S MESSAGE: Promising signs for the Fraser Coast

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Mayor Chris Loft.
Carlie Walker
THE commercial property sector of the real estate industry is a good barometer of a regional economy; and at present the Fraser Coast is showing signs of confidence.

International businesses are showing an interest in the region - just look at the recent sale of the Eli Waters Shopping Centre for $33.3 million to a Queensland-based Taiwanese investor.

At the same time, the former Maryborough Flour Mill has sold for more than $550,000.

Local companies are also showing confidence in the area and investing in the future.

Two local companies have made strategic investments in their future and each bought 15-hectare parcels of industrial land for future growth.

As well, there is interest in office space.

Business; large and small, local, state and international, are showing their confidence in the region's future.

When you compare residential and commercial prices here to those across the south-east, the Fraser Coast stacks up as a great place to invest.

Feedback from the real estate industry indicates that investors see the area as affordable: not just for industrial and commercial land - but for residential land.

It is our affordability that is attracting investors when they are deciding whether to set up in overcrowded south-east Queensland or move just a little further north.

Firstly, they are looking for affordable land or premises.

And secondly they are looking for affordable housing to attract staff.

The median house price in Brisbane is $500,000 compared to $350,000 on the Fraser Coast.

That difference in the house repayments is the difference between working to live and enjoying life.
 

