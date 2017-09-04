MAYOR'S MESSAGE: Promising signs for the Fraser Coast

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

THE commercial property sector of the real estate industry is a good barometer of a regional economy; and at present the Fraser Coast is showing signs of confidence.



International businesses are showing an interest in the region - just look at the recent sale of the Eli Waters Shopping Centre for $33.3 million to a Queensland-based Taiwanese investor.



At the same time, the former Maryborough Flour Mill has sold for more than $550,000.



Local companies are also showing confidence in the area and investing in the future.



Two local companies have made strategic investments in their future and each bought 15-hectare parcels of industrial land for future growth.



As well, there is interest in office space.



Business; large and small, local, state and international, are showing their confidence in the region's future.



When you compare residential and commercial prices here to those across the south-east, the Fraser Coast stacks up as a great place to invest.



Feedback from the real estate industry indicates that investors see the area as affordable: not just for industrial and commercial land - but for residential land.



It is our affordability that is attracting investors when they are deciding whether to set up in overcrowded south-east Queensland or move just a little further north.



Firstly, they are looking for affordable land or premises.



And secondly they are looking for affordable housing to attract staff.



The median house price in Brisbane is $500,000 compared to $350,000 on the Fraser Coast.



That difference in the house repayments is the difference between working to live and enjoying life.

