Subscribe Today's Paper
MAYOR'S MESSAGE: Region ready to welcome Maroons

by Mayor George Seymour
2nd Jul 2018 6:00 AM
ON Tuesday, we welcome the entire Queensland State of Origin team for a community event on the Seafront Oval at Hervey Bay.

This will be a great opportunity to meet the players and let them know we will be cheering them on in the third game.

For such a large State with many distant communities in different circumstances, the Maroons play a unifying role and contribute to the Queenslander identity.

In a similar way, Mary Poppins has come to form a very special part of the Maryborough identity.

Our connection to this unique, magical and quirky character helps to add depth and vibrancy to our cultural life while adding a touch of magic.

It is also a very good platform upon which to promote a love of reading and storytelling in children.

PL Travers was born here on August 9, 1899. In the years to come she would create one of the world's most beloved characters when the East Wind blew a magical English nanny named Mary Poppins to Number 17 Cherry Tree Lane.

There is a lot happening this week for the festival. Go to the website marypoppinsfestival. com.au to see the exciting program.

Through our celebration of Mary Poppins we recognise the value of storytelling and the importance of creating and sharing characters and stories that teach us about humanity and connection.

Just as we recognise those who perform on the football field, so we should also celebrate those who contribute to our arts and cultural life.

I hope to see you at one of the Mary Poppins Festival events.

GEORGE SEYMOUR,

Mayor, Fraser Coast Regional Council
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

    Local Partners