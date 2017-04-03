Mayor's message: Shout-out to community during big wet

We have gone from extremely hot and dry to flooding in a matter of weeks and this week saw everyone on high alert as cyclone Debbie crossed the coast.

We were super fortunate to not have major damage like some areas.

I was so proud and want to give recognition to the staff within council who were prepared for anything and mobilised quickly to have disaster co-ordination centres up and running plus have the right people and services ready for any potential disaster that could occur.

Not only were their efforts outstanding, but the emergency service workers both paid and volunteer deserve a huge wrap for the incredible efforts they do in times like this to truly serve our community and help others in need.

We are truly blessed to live in this great region and these people are the reason why I am so proud to be leading the region forward with my team of councillors.

Community spirit always shines brightest after a disaster and none more so than here on the Fraser Coast.

Now that we have had some much needed rain and some might say a little too much we should be more excited than ever as the grass gets green again, the farmers come out of drought and the creeks and rivers flow with abundance.

I think this week more than ever we should all go out of our way to thank the good men and women who serve us in the police, fire brigade, paramedics and hospital staff plus SES and other volunteer based organisations who quite often put themselves in bad situations to help those less fortunate.

From the bottom of my heart I would like to send my deepest thanks to everyone who is a part of ensuring the safety and recovery of this area and I am sure the entire community thanks you as well.

I will do my best to ensure you get the recognition you deserve and our council will provide you with the services, equipment, tools and training you need to do your jobs so well.

The sun always shines brightest after a storm and I am feeling excited and positive for the future.